News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Milton Keynes shop freeze dries popular sweets so they taste scrumptious and last up to 25 years

You can buy freeze dried Skittles, gummy sweets, jelly fried eggs, Drumstick chews and lots more
By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

An MK store set up to sell wax melts is branching out after enjoying the sweet smell of success.

The Melting Shack has always stocked a range of popular traditional pick and mix sweets as a side line. But last month they decided to splash out on a freeze dryer machine to produce something a bit different for local people.

The machine, which had to be shipped all the way from America, cost almost £5000 and was one of the store’s biggest investments as a small business.

Freeze dried Skittles - double the size and triple the flavourFreeze dried Skittles - double the size and triple the flavour
Freeze dried Skittles - double the size and triple the flavour
Most Popular

Freeze drying is a scientific procedure known as lyophilisation. During the cycle process all water is removed from the sweets, causing them to swell to double the size but taste three times as good.

"They have a completely different texture afterwards but they are bursting with flavour. The freeze dried machine really brings out the sweetness in the sweets, whether it’s fruity of sour,” said Kirsten Wilson, who set up The Melting Shack with friend Danielle Neville almost two years ago.

"Freeze dried sweets can also last up to a total of 25 years. And it doesn’t affect the product in the slightest,” she said.

The freeze dried sweets, which are sometimes known as ‘space sweets’ now hold a proud space in the women’s newly refurbished shop in MK Business Centre at Linford Wood.

Freeze dried sweets are sometines known as 'Space Sweets'Freeze dried sweets are sometines known as 'Space Sweets'
Freeze dried sweets are sometines known as 'Space Sweets'

And so far they’re selling like crazy.

“We know everyone wanted to try them following on from a TikTok trend but we didn’t think it would blow up like it has,” said Kirsten.

"It’s a whole new experience for your favourite sweets. We like to think of it as double the size but triple the flavour. Light, fluffy and crunchy at the same time.”

The freeze dried sweets on offer include Skittles, gummy sweets, Fruit Salad and Black Jack chews, Drumstick chews, fizzy watermelon slices, jelly frogs, pinballs, marshmallows and even jelly filled brains.

Meanwhile the store’s selection of hand-made wax melts is proving as popular as ever.

The two women started experimenting by making the scented products at home. Soon they acquired a huge following on social media and became fully-fledged businesswomen by opening their own manufacturing unit, complete with The Melting Shack store attached.

Related topics:Milton Keynes