A Milton Keynes shoplifter has been shamed in a humorous post on Thames Valley Police’s Facebook page, after four fragrances were stolen from a store in the Centre:MK on Tuesday June 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police recovered the stolen items and a mobile phone belonging to the criminal, but were unable to catch the individual.

The force has taken to social media to ask the individual to come forward and wrote in a post: "To the individual who decided to do a bit of ‘five-finger discounting’ at Centre:MK today and leg it with four stolen fragrances - we’ve got good news and bad news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bad news: You dropped your phone while making your less-than-smooth getaway.

Police shamed a Milton Keynes shoplifter that stole multiple fragrances in a light-hearted social media post

"The good news (for us): Our officers recovered it... Along with all four of the stolen fragrances!

"If you’d like to pop down to the police station, we’d be happy to arrange a PACE-compliant recorded interview in exchange for your lost mobile phone.

"Bring ID and maybe a solicitor. Definitely leave the shoplifting habit at home.

"Lots of love, the CMK Neighbourhood Policing Team x"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of comments on the page praised the light-hearted nature of the post with responses including "coolest police announcement" and "this has really made me chuckle."

Others took a different view with one commenter writing: "Not very professional TVP Milton Keynes – sometimes there are serious underlying issues for behaviour like that.

"Maybe addressing those things and trying to help people instead of shaming them online would help reduce your crime stats, if that’s the incentive you need."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.