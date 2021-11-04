Milton Keynes shopping cente promises markets, music and magic this Christmas

There will be markets, music and magic at Midsummer Place shopping centre this Christmas - starting from next week.

The centre's Christmas market opens next Friday, November 12, and will see a host of independent businesses selling treats and gifts.

The sellers will alternate throughout the Christmas season, with names including The Damn Fine Cheese Company, MacDonald China, More Bees Please, MVF Music, The Fudge Factory and Sundari Jewellery.

Christmas starts next week at Midsummer Place

Officially kick-starting Christmas is the Milton Keynes City Centre Light Switch On, which will take place on Saturday 13 November, thanks to MyMiltonKeynes.

The stage is set for plenty of entertainment, fun and the traditional countdown from 4pm.

On the same day, the North Pole opens up its free postal service, so little ones can write to Santa and let him know what’s on their wish list. Pop them in the post box opposite LEGO by Wednesday 15 December, so there’s time to get a reply from the main man himself.

Midsummer Place is also staging the return of the successful ‘Thinking of You’ campaign with Age UK MK, where people are invited to write a letter to an elderly person living on their own.

If you’d like to write a letter, please send it to Midsummer Place’s management office. Full details will be available at www.midsummerplace.co.uk.

The centre will be operating late night shopping hours and shoppers are advised to keep their eyes open for bargains, particularly the week of Black Friday, which this year falls on 26 November.

“After a wonderful summer and our big birthday celebrations, we are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Milton Keynes and beyond back to Midsummer Place in the run up to Christmas” said Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place.