Milton Keynes shopping centre announces return of its popular Christmas Tree Festival

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midsummer Place shopping centre has announced the return of its Christmas Tree Festival campaign for this year.

The festival launched yesterday (Monday) and organisations are invited to embrace the spirit of giving and sponsor their very own Christmas tree in the mall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each of the 20 available trees costs £250 to sponsor and the money goes to charitable causes.

This tree from last years festival was sponsored by Walnuts School in Milton Keynes

In exchange, the sponsors will receive complimentary mall space during the holiday season, granting them exposure for their brand. They will also benefit from free PR and social media support, while raising the profile of a charity of their choice.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation manager at Midsummer Place, said: "We’re thrilled to once again collaborate with the local business community, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period. This unique opportunity is ideal for local businesses, organisations, and individuals looking to showcase their brand to hundreds of thousands of visitors."

Local businesses can indicate their interest here. Each participating party will be tasked with decorating their 6ft tree, and all the trees will be on display from November 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers will have the chance to take part in the festivities by voting for their preferred tree design. The three trees with the most votes will be rewarded with a portion of the total funds collected during the campaign, contributing to the charitable initiatives of their choice.