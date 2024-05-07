Milton Keynes shopping centre comes up with unique way to improve people's mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at centre:mk have launched a special Discovery Trail to help people improve their mental health and get moving.

May 13 to May 19 marks national Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme for this year is ‘Movement: Moving more for our mental health’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To embrace this theme, the Grade II listed shopping destination will be encourage visitors to walk the 1.2 mile circular route around the building while discovering its history, sculptures, and interesting facts along the way.

The Flying Carpet sculpture at centre:mk

People are invited to collect a map from the Guest Services desk and follow the trail. They can discover the whereabouts of an iconic Cliff Richard music video location, historic political and royal openings, as well as sculptures, unusual plant life and major cultural events that have happened throughout the centre.

Kim Priest, Head of Marketing, said: “Throughout Mental Health Awareness week we want to highlight this year’s theme around the importance of movement for mental health. We know just how many of us struggle to get enough movement into our weeks and we really feel that the centre:mk Discovery Trail is a fun initiative that will see more people walking the entire length and breadth of the shopping centre, which is just over a mile, to discover even more about our fascinating history, enjoy the art and perhaps learn something new about the city centre along the way.”