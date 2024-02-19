Milton Keynes shopping centre gives away free flowers to encourage random acts of kindness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city’s shopping centre marked Saturday’s National ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ Day by giving away free bunches of Spring flowers.

The centre:mk embarked on a day of goodwill, highlighted with a special pop-up flower market outside M&S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers were invited to pick a bunch of blooms and pass them on to whoever they felt might benefit from a little pick-me-up.

Shoppers at centre:mk were invited to spread the kindness with free bunches of flowers on Satruday

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director, said: “We were delighted to celebrate this National Day of Kindness with a beautiful campaign that really brightened up our shopper’s weekend.”

He added: “The concept was simple; creating a pop-up flower market in the centre, with all the blooms being free of charge, our shoppers had the choice of picking a flower for themselves, a loved-one or to pass it on to someone else.