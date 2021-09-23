Milton Keynes shopping centre launches hundreds of giveaways to celebrate its 21st birthday

MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre is holding a two day celebration to mark its 21st birthday this weekend.

The centre, formerly known as intu, promises a host of activities, sweet treats, entertainment and games for visitors to enjoy.

Throughout the birthday weekend, the centre will be full of the sounds from generations past and present, played live by a DJ from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and 12pm to 3pm on Sunday.

The shopping centre is 21 this weekend

There are hundreds of pounds of prizes being given away each day. People are invited to find the DJ, take on the challenge and see what’s in the envelope.

The birthday event will also support One Great Day, with all proceeds from the activities being donated to Henry Allen Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital in an even split.

The rides and activities – which include the giant inflatable train-obstacle-course priced at £1 per go, hook a duck priced at £2 per go and the teacups priced at £1 per go – will be available to customers during centre opening hours, while a variety of entertainment unfolds between 11am until 4pm on both days.

All tokens can be purchased from the token kiosk, located on the Boulevard close to Wrapchic and Hollister.

“As our big birthday approaches, the team are putting the final touches to our special event and we’re excited to welcome everyone to the centre to celebrate with us” says Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place.

She added: “We hope that visitors will come along with their friends, family and neighbours to support our retailers, both brand names and independent stores alike, after what’s been a difficult 18-months for retail.”

Bosses launched a huge giveaway at the start of September, giving one lucky person the opportunity to win £1000 in gift cards to spend at more than 20 stores within the centre.