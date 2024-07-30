Milton Keynes shopping centre launches search for talented people to entertain visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s Midsummer Place shopping centre is searching for singers and performers to entertain its crowds

Midsummer Place launched its local talent search this week as part of its Boulevard Unplugged initiative.

It gives a brand new opportunity for local talent to showcase their singing, performing, acting, juggling, magic or other skills in the shopping centre.

In collaboration with Horizon Radio, Milton Keynes’ new radio station, the search is on to find performers in the area that are interested in performing in the centre of the recently refurbished Boulevard food court – on new bandstand.

The chosen acts will perform in the Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre

“If you’re a solo singer, band, magician, kids entertainer or other, we’re giving people the chance to book a free slot and reach out to potentially thousands of people in the centre,” said Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place.

Established singers, performers, and comedians are invited to showcase their talent at Boulevard Unplugged by submitting their interest through the Midsummer Place website here.

Entrants will get a chance to be broadcast on Horizon Radio as well as a potential interview on Horizon Radio’s Local Music Show

Thee new Boulevard is a vibrant and spacious area within Midsummer Place that features several stylish new independent eateries and plentiful seating. Boulevard Unplugged is the perfect setting to enjoy a bite to eat while enjoying the many talents the vity has to offer, say centre bosses.