Milton Keynes shopping centre launches search for talented people to entertain visitors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Midsummer Place launched its local talent search this week as part of its Boulevard Unplugged initiative.
It gives a brand new opportunity for local talent to showcase their singing, performing, acting, juggling, magic or other skills in the shopping centre.
In collaboration with Horizon Radio, Milton Keynes’ new radio station, the search is on to find performers in the area that are interested in performing in the centre of the recently refurbished Boulevard food court – on new bandstand.
“If you’re a solo singer, band, magician, kids entertainer or other, we’re giving people the chance to book a free slot and reach out to potentially thousands of people in the centre,” said Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place.
Established singers, performers, and comedians are invited to showcase their talent at Boulevard Unplugged by submitting their interest through the Midsummer Place website here.
Entrants will get a chance to be broadcast on Horizon Radio as well as a potential interview on Horizon Radio’s Local Music Show
Thee new Boulevard is a vibrant and spacious area within Midsummer Place that features several stylish new independent eateries and plentiful seating. Boulevard Unplugged is the perfect setting to enjoy a bite to eat while enjoying the many talents the vity has to offer, say centre bosses.
To stay updated on the latest announcements and performances at Boulevard Unplugged, visit the Midsummer Place website here or follow Midsummer Place on social media platforms.