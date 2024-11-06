Milton Keynes shopping centre launches special calming room for people with sensory issues

A new calming space is being launched at the city’s shopping centre for people with sensory issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sensory Room, situated in the centre:mk’sGuest Services Lounge, offers a quiet, calming space for visitors with special needs.

It is part of the shopping building’s efforts to become the UK’s first ‘Purple City Centre’, in an initiative focused upon accessibility and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Tuesday, November 12, is the official Purple Tuesday, a global social movement to improve the customer experience for disabled people and their families 365 days a year.

centre:mk is determined to become the UK's first 'Purple City Centre' for people with disabilities

To celebrate the day, centre:mk, alongside a network of local businesses and organizations, will be hosting a city-wide event dedicated to enhancing accessibility for people with both visible and invisible disabilities.

Highlights include the launch of the new sensory room, pop-up stands and experiences, plus live performances by What’s The Drama, a local organization that offers creative coaching for adults with learning disabilities.

Already the shopping centre offers a range of accessibility features, including a Changing Places toilet, free mobility scooter and wheelchair hire, Sunflower lanyards for guests needing extra support, and Hearing Loops at the Guest Services Lounge for hearing impairments assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Tuesday there will also be purple lighting displays across key Milton Keynes landmarks, includingMidsummer Place, The Hub, MK Theatre and Cineworld, underscoring the city’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

These have been organised by centre:mk and MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

MyMK BID has also announced the funding of a year-long accessibility training program for levy payers and commissioning a city-wide audit to improve accessibility information of the city’s public spaces’.

Kim Priest, Head of Marketing of centre:mk, said: “We're incredibly proud to support Purple Tuesday and take meaningful steps towards making Milton Keynes the UK's first fully accessible ‘Purple City.’ By collaborating with local businesses and organisations, we are not only raising awareness but actively improving the experiences of people with disabilities in our community by bringing together information and resources all in one place. This is more than a one-day event, it’s part of our ongoing commitment to creating a truly inclusive city for everyone all year round.”