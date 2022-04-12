Milton Keynes shopping centre reveals its programme of Easter fun for children
Easter activities are underway at the centre:mk, including a special kids club.
The Easter-themed club will be held on Saturday from 11am to 4pm outside M & S, where children can make Easter baskets and fill them with free chocolate eggs to enjoy.
All the baskets are made out of recyclable materials and there will be non-diary alternatives to chocolate available.
The shopping centre’s Easter fun will run up until April 24.
There is a Spring funfair beside John Lewis, complete with teacup rides, inflatable train, hook-a- duck game, free colouring station and giant games.
Teacup rides cost £3 and the inflatable train costs £3. Hook-A-Duck is £4.
Retailers in the centre will have themed displays, discounts, and giveaways.
Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “We’re pleased to be opening up the centre this school holiday to make way for more family fun-activities that both children and grown-ups will enjoy. We hope that all families will find something fun to do here at centre:mk.”