Milton Keynes shopping centre reveals its programme of Easter fun for children

Easter activities are underway at the centre:mk, including a special kids club.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:06 pm

The Easter-themed club will be held on Saturday from 11am to 4pm outside M & S, where children can make Easter baskets and fill them with free chocolate eggs to enjoy.

All the baskets are made out of recyclable materials and there will be non-diary alternatives to chocolate available.

The shopping centre’s Easter fun will run up until April 24.

Train rides are on offer at centre:mk

There is a Spring funfair beside John Lewis, complete with teacup rides, inflatable train, hook-a- duck game, free colouring station and giant games.

Teacup rides cost £3 and the inflatable train costs £3. Hook-A-Duck is £4.

Retailers in the centre will have themed displays, discounts, and giveaways.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “We’re pleased to be opening up the centre this school holiday to make way for more family fun-activities that both children and grown-ups will enjoy. We hope that all families will find something fun to do here at centre:mk.”

