Milton Keynes shopping centre reveals its programme of Easter fun for children

The Easter-themed club will be held on Saturday from 11am to 4pm outside M & S, where children can make Easter baskets and fill them with free chocolate eggs to enjoy.

All the baskets are made out of recyclable materials and there will be non-diary alternatives to chocolate available.

The shopping centre’s Easter fun will run up until April 24.

Train rides are on offer at centre:mk

There is a Spring funfair beside John Lewis, complete with teacup rides, inflatable train, hook-a- duck game, free colouring station and giant games.

Teacup rides cost £3 and the inflatable train costs £3. Hook-A-Duck is £4.

Retailers in the centre will have themed displays, discounts, and giveaways.