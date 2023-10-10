News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Milton Keynes shopping centre to host bargain designer clothing sale with £40 Armani jackets and £25 Dolce & Gabbana t-shirts

All the items are quality vintage and pre-loved pieces
By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A bargain vintage clothing sale featuring many designer brands is to take place at centre:mk this weekend.

‘Second Life Fashion’ will offer a host of pre-loved quality items, including Armani jackets from £40 and Dolce & Gabbana t-shirts from £25.

It will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (October 12, 14 and 15) in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis.

There will be plenty of bargains to browse, including designer brands, at this special vintage clothing sale at centre:mk this weekendThere will be plenty of bargains to browse, including designer brands, at this special vintage clothing sale at centre:mk this weekend
There will be plenty of bargains to browse, including designer brands, at this special vintage clothing sale at centre:mk this weekend
Most Popular

Eco-conscious shoppers can add to their wardrobe with quality pieces at a fraction of the price, say the organisers.

The initiative is part of the shopping destinations strategy to support the circular economy by designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems.

The sale is organised by a company called ‘We are’ and they are specialists when it comes to vintage and pre- loved clothing.

Their events, which are held at top shopping destinations including Portobello Road, combine the demand for high quality vintage fashion whilst saving clothes from going to landfill.

So far they have stopped around half a million clothing items from going to waste).

The ‘Second Life’ event in Middleton Hall will include sportswear, dresses, t-shirts, denim, streetwear, jackets and much more, in a full range of sizes.

The ‘Gold’ area at the event will also feature a range of designer brands; including Barbour, Burberry, Gabbana, and Moschino to name but a few, with individually-priced pieces offering “brilliant value”, says ‘We are’,

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk director, said: “it’s important for us to play our part in making the world a more sustainable place, and hosting events such as this promoting the circular economy, fits perfectly with our own sustainability initiatives.

He added: "centre:mk have always been pioneers in this field with the UK’s first carbon neutralizing roof and we take pride in recycling 1350 tonnes of waste, 22% of which is converted into renewable energy each year.

"We hope this event will be another great weekend for our shoppers who want to combine sustainably shopped items alongside their favourite high street purchases.”

Pre-booked tickets for the sale are available on Eventbrite here although you can walk in on the day.

Related topics:Milton KeynesJohn Lewis