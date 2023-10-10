Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bargain vintage clothing sale featuring many designer brands is to take place at centre:mk this weekend.

‘Second Life Fashion’ will offer a host of pre-loved quality items, including Armani jackets from £40 and Dolce & Gabbana t-shirts from £25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (October 12, 14 and 15) in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis.

There will be plenty of bargains to browse, including designer brands, at this special vintage clothing sale at centre:mk this weekend

Eco-conscious shoppers can add to their wardrobe with quality pieces at a fraction of the price, say the organisers.

The initiative is part of the shopping destinations strategy to support the circular economy by designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems.

The sale is organised by a company called ‘We are’ and they are specialists when it comes to vintage and pre- loved clothing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their events, which are held at top shopping destinations including Portobello Road, combine the demand for high quality vintage fashion whilst saving clothes from going to landfill.

So far they have stopped around half a million clothing items from going to waste).

The ‘Second Life’ event in Middleton Hall will include sportswear, dresses, t-shirts, denim, streetwear, jackets and much more, in a full range of sizes.

The ‘Gold’ area at the event will also feature a range of designer brands; including Barbour, Burberry, Gabbana, and Moschino to name but a few, with individually-priced pieces offering “brilliant value”, says ‘We are’,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk director, said: “it’s important for us to play our part in making the world a more sustainable place, and hosting events such as this promoting the circular economy, fits perfectly with our own sustainability initiatives.

He added: "centre:mk have always been pioneers in this field with the UK’s first carbon neutralizing roof and we take pride in recycling 1350 tonnes of waste, 22% of which is converted into renewable energy each year.

"We hope this event will be another great weekend for our shoppers who want to combine sustainably shopped items alongside their favourite high street purchases.”