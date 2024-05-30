Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teacher from Milton Keynes has made it to the grand final of Britain’s Got Talent with his amazing impressions of famous singers.

Mike Woodhams wowed the judges in his auditions with his jukebox of impressions including James Blunt, Ronan Keating, Anastacia, Macy Gray, Heather Small and Gabrielle.

This week his impersonations of Cher and Rick Astley sailed him through the semi final round, with a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon.

Simon told him: “You’re the kind of act that could win this whole show”.

Mike Woodhams from Milton Keynes has reached the final of Britain's Got Talent 2024

You can listen to Mike’s winning performance here.

Aged 38, he grew up in nearby Harpenden but now lives n MK, travelling to work as a music teacher at Garden Fields school.

He told the St Albans Times: “It all feels very new. I’m looking forward to it and have overcome much of my nervousness...A bit of nerves are good though, they keep you buoyant.”

The winner of the final, which will be on Sunday June 2, will receive £250,000, and get to sing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Mike said: “I’ve not thought that far ahead, I’ve been so focused on getting to that point, and life goes on all the time, I’ve got a Year 6 show to prepare for.

"Who knows? I guess I’ll ponder it over the summer and see if anybody wants me.”

The BGT semi finals are being screened every evening this week. Each night viewers get to watch eight acts perform with just two of them being picked to go through to the final.