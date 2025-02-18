Milton Keynes smashes new housing targets with average of 7 new homes completed each DAY in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes has smashed its housing targets for the seventh year running with almost 2,000 new homes built in the last nine months alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exactly 1,955 new properties have sprung up in the city since May last year, equating to an average of 217 per month or seven each day.

And the statistics cement MK’s status as the fastest-growing city in the entire country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK City Council has to adhere to housebuilding targets set by government, and the current target is 1,767 for the year. But already this has been exceeded, making this the seventh consecutive year that the city has outperformed expectations.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran visits one of MK's latest new housing developments

The city’s success was highlighted this week during a visit by the new Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran to Dandara’s housing development at Whitehouse, where they are building 136 new homes.

The Whitehouse development is a prime example of Milton Keynes City Council’s commitment to delivering well-planned growth, ensuring key infrastructure is in place before homes are built. Whitehouse already has a state-of-the-art medical centre, schools and important road links as well as other amenities planned for the area, says the council.

In the last seven years, Labour-run MKCC has secured £218m for similar infrastructure projects through developer contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Milton Keynes sits at the heart of the Oxford–Milton Keynes–Cambridge Growth Corridor and is setting the standard for sustainable and well-planned expansion. As the largest city in the corridor, Milton Keynes is leading the way in delivering much-needed homes, showing how other areas can follow suit to address the national housing shortage,” said Cllr Mahendran.

She added: “Milton Keynes continues to lead the way in housebuilding, not just in our region but across the country. It’s critical that we hit these targets as it protects our city from speculative developments and helps us deliver much needed family homes alongside vital infrastructure.

“We’re committed to ensuring more high-quality and affordable homes are built, helping to support families and boost the economy. We have an award-winning planning team at Milton Keynes City Council, who are part of the foundations of this success – our track record speaks for itself, and we’ll continue working with local people and developers to create well-planned communities for the future."

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director of Dandara’s Northern Home Counties division said: “Built as a New Town in the 1960s, Milton Keynes was earmarked because it serves as a central point between the major cities and hubs of London, Birmingham, Leicester, Oxford and Cambridge. Since then, the city – as honoured in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 – has grown in popularity and welcomed a steady flow of homes to meet demand. At Dandara, we have established our regional office in the city, recognising Milton Keynes as an area with significant growth potential due to its green spaces, transport links, and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have chosen to develop in the city across several sites in Shenley Wood, Whitehouse and surrounding villages such as Wavendon. Meadow View follows a line of successful Dandara developments and with plans in the pipeline to launch further homes in the area, we continue cementing our presence as part of the city’s thriving expansion plans."