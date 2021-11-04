Milton Keynes solicitor wins groundbreaking case against dad who did not want his children to be vaccinated against Covid

An MK solicitor has won a groundbreaking court case on behalf of a local mum who disagreed with her children's father about Covid vaccinations.

Neves Solicitors partner Beth Woodward's win could now set in a legal precedent in the matter of parental consent for jabs.

She represented a mother who sought a specific issue order for her children, aged between 11 and 14, to be given NHS recommended vaccinations including, when recommended, the Covid-19 vaccination.

The father did not think Covid jabs were necessary for his two children

The reason it had to go to court was that the children's father expressed a view that vaccination was for prevention.

"As the boys were healthy, he did not believe they required vaccinations, particularly the Covid-19 vaccine. He argued that any proposed vaccination should be considered on the basis of the risk to the children and in this case where the children were healthy the risk of the vaccine outweighed any benefit to them," said a spokesman for Neves.

The matter came before the court last month and during the hearing Recorder Archer heard evidence from the Cafcass Officer and both parents.

In oral evidence, the Cafcass Officer confirmed she had discussed the issue with the older child, known during the court case as C.

"He was of the view that if a vaccine prevented him from getting ill, then why should he not take it...From her discussions with the school and in her own assessment the Cafcass Officer felt that C was of an age and understanding whereby he could understand the implications of having a vaccination," said the Neves spokesman.

The Judge considered two articles: one from the government website which highlighted an article from the JCVI.

This stated: “The assessment by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that the health benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms. However, the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds at this time. It is not within the JCVI’s remit to consider the wider societal impacts of vaccination, including educational benefits. The government may wish to seek further views on the wider societal and educational impacts from the Chief Medical Officers of the UK 4 nations.”

Since that article was submitted on 3 September 2021, the government guidance has in fact been amended to include the vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds.

The importance of the second article submitted by the father from the BMJ is effectively summarised in its title, “Whatever teenagers and families decide, their views must be heard and respected.”.

The Judgement was handed down last week. It states it constitutes an important reminder of the importance of discussing with the children of this age and their parents the pros and cons of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Judgement also makes reference to previous case law.

In conclusion, the Judge found that the father had failed to discharge the burden to disprove the scientific consensus underlying the recommendations of JCVI (and clearly required in the light of the authority of Re M v H & Others).

He was quite satisfied that it is in the best interest of the children to be given all of the vaccines which are recommended from time to time in the NHS vaccination schedule and he made a specific issue order to that effect. This extended to vaccination for Covid-19 for the 14 year old child in accordance with the Cafcass Officer’s assessment of his competence and the 14 year old’s own wishes and feelings.