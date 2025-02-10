Milton Keynes Spa in UK’s Top 10 Best Spas for couples this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people may be starting to think about the best way to treat their loved one on February 14.

Though many people may turn to flowers, chocolates and dining out, others may prefer the gift of time to relax and unwind with a luxury spa day.

And if it’s a spa day that’s top of your list then look no further than Horwood House Hotel & Spa in Milton Keynes which is among a new list of the UK’s top ten spa venues.

The list has been compiled by SpaSeekers.com who have shared their top pick of spas in the UK offering couples packages for lovers to enjoy - with a spa in Milton Keynes among their top 10.

Nestled within a historic Grade II listed manor Horwood House Hotel & Spa offers a serene and intimate setting that’s perfect for a romantic getaway.

With a 15-metre heated swimming pool, detoxifying sauna and cleansing steaming room as well as an array of treatments on offer, visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea with fizz, and other delicate touches, as part of their Valentine’s packages.

A spokesperson for SpaSeekers.co, said: “For many people, a bunch of flowers, nice dinner, or other acts of service may be the way to their partner’s heart, but if you’re willing to push the boat out a little further, a relaxing spa day can be the perfect way to reconnect and spend some quality time together in a romantic setting.

“From a couples’ massage to Rasul mud treatments for two, Champagne packages and overnight getaways, spas across the country have packages to suit every taste during the season of love.

The Spa at Horwood House offers a 15-metre heated swimming pool, detoxifying sauna and cleansing steaming room

“To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the experts at SpaSeekers.com have shared their top picks of the best spas to book this February, to give both yourself and your partner the ultimate pampering. With a number of exclusive Valentine’s Day and Couples spa packages on offer, in addition to standard offerings, you could find the perfect place to take your loved one.”

For further details visit the Horwood House Hotel & Spa website.