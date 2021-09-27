Milton Keynes starts the week with 115 new Covid cases today
But our infection rate remains below the national average
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:24 pm
Another 115 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes.
No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
Currently 36 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators.
Nationally, Covid deaths numbered 40 today, while another 37,960 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 341.5. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate of 277.2.