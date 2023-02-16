Milton Keynes stop smoking group vows to use 'disruptive guerilla tactics' to get local people to quit

An ambitious bid has been launched today (Thursday) to get every smoker in Milton Keynes to quit by 2023.

And the organisers have revealed they will use “disruptive guerilla tactics” to persuade people to stub it out.

The initiative is called Smoke Free MK and the organisation behind it, Riot Rehab, will use a special stop smoking bus to reach its audience.

The bus will tour the city to persuade smokers to stub it out

Riot Rehab is part of Riot Labs, the MK-based e-cigarette firm that sells vapes and liquids.

Their spokesperson, David Donaghy said: “There’s some big activities planned over the next few months to kick things off with a bang - and smokers can expect us to show up at the office, on the high street, or on a night out. It’s all geared up for maximum impact, and action to help people quit.”

He added: “We’ve always advocated disruptive guerilla tactics to help people quit smoking. We want Smoke Free MK to reach smokers at lots of different touch points - and where triggers for smoking are high.”

The campaign is supported by Apprentice star, city hair salon owner Rochelle Anthony, and the Riot Rehab bus has a pop up salon where people will be offered free haircuts – in exchange for accepting help to stop smoking.

Rochelle said: “It’s great Riot Rehab recognised the power of the salon chair as a moment to educate people on quitting smoking, and to be back in my hometown to lend a hand is really exciting.”

The Smoke Free MK team has slammed the government’s own anti smoking plan as “lagging badly behind” as it is not aiming to get the Uk smoke free until 2030.

David said: “The government’s own plan is some seven years behind schedule...With the current state of quit-smoking support at a national, and regional, level not delivering at the required speed - Riot Rehab believes the approach is ripe for disruption - and pioneering a new and targeted approach in Milton Keynes can set a precedent for the rest of the UK.

“Our belief is there are over 30,000 tobacco users in Milton Keynes who need our help, and they deserve to be given the right tools to help quit. It doesn’t matter if it’s through the use of e-cigarettes, patches or other means - it’s about giving them the right support, in the right scenario, at the right time.

“Riot Rehab promises Smoke Free MK will change the status quo to quit-smoking for thousands of people. Instead of sterile quit-smoking clinics, dull information packs, and preachy tactics - smokers in Milton Keynes can expect experiences that positively interrupt their lives and have impact where smoking triggers exist most.”

As a first step, people can sign-up to join the movement here.

