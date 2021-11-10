Milton Keynes store launches 'half' Christmas tree to keep small toddlers and pets from wrecking it

Habitat has launched a special half-height Christmas tree to keep curious toddlers and playful pets at bay.

For many families with young children, Christmas is the most magical time of the year. But for some, the prospect of mixing a curious toddler or pet with a delicately decorated Christmas tree is a recipe for a festive disaster.

This year Habitat is coming to the rescue of parents around MK and the rest of the country with a half-height parasol tree, that keeps precious baubles away from prying hands and paws.

Habitat's half Christmas tree

The six foot half parasol tree is proving a hit with families. The faux stems are handily positioned to stay out of reach of the majority of little hands, whilst being full enough to bring stylish Christmas cheer to the home.

Plus, the tree’s half-height means there’s extra room for presents from Santa, say Habitat bosses.

With searches of Christmas trees starting on the Habitat website in early August, the half-height tree is set to be one of the retailer’s best-sellers, with the white version selling out once already.

Habitat customers are raving about the interior accessory, and it’s lining up to be this seaon's must-have.

Babies cannot reach the baubles

Habitat customer Mrs O, 35 said: “After a total disaster last year when our baby pulled down the entire tree with just one pull of the lights, we resigned ourselves that we wouldn’t have a tree this year. We can’t wait to get the best of both worlds this year though, a tree that makes us feel festive but one that our toddler can’t get their hands on!”

Debbie, 55, said: “I love my half tree, it keeps decorations from grandchildren’s hands and there is plenty of room for presents underneath”.