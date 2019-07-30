Milton Keynes strongman will attempt to pull 86ft TRAIN to help young people with depression

A competitive strongman who lives in Milton Keynes is attempting to pull an 86ft long train to raise cash for charity.

Muscle-bound Phil Moss is carrying out the phenomenal feat to help young people suffering from depression and mental health issues.

Strongman Phil Moss

He said: "I suffered with depression and anxiety as an adult but I was fortunate enough to have the great support of my family to help me through to recovery and to share the dark times with.

"I found my solice in lifting heavy weights, competitive strongman competitions and pulling things."

Phil is asking for sponsorship for his train pull, which will take place at Finmere railway station, near Buckingham, on Satruday August 31 at 8.30am.

The money raised will go to the The Lucy Rayner Foundation, which provides an outreach programme and support for young people in need.

Lucy Raynor tragically took her own life on the 5th May 2012, aged 22 .

Phil said; "Nobody saw it coming. It was a total surprise to all around her. She explained how she felt in the letter she left in the moments before she took her own life. She loved them all but she didn’t love herself or her life, it was a struggle for her and she wanted some peace."

He added: "Lucy didn’t talk about her feelings and found it hard expressing her emotions. Many young people feel the same and have no idea how to deal with the many issues that face them today, how to access support, where to turn to in times of struggle or even how to recognise that they may need the help."

You can sponsor Phil via https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157457051574549&id=592274548&sfnsn=mo