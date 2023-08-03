Milton Keynes student who went to 11 different schools wins praise as she graduates from university

A student to went to 11 different schools as a child has ben singled out for praise after graduating from university.

Chloe Fussell this month received her Criminology degree from the University of Bristol, where her professor praised her “unbelievable determination, maturity and dedication.”

From when she was just five years old, Chloe was a young carer for her mother, who had cancer as well as her disabled siblings.

-Chloe Fusselll from Milton Keynes has graduated from university against all odds

The family made repeated moves across the country to access healthcare and get closer to friends and family. And each time, Chloe had to start afresh at a new school.

“Looking back it was a lot, but I didn’t know any different,” she said. “I didn’t know other kids were out playing on their bikes. I now know it wasn’t a normal way to grow up but I’ve made my peace with it.”

Sadly her mum died when Chloe was nine, but her role as carer continued with her siblings.

She even won a special carers’ as a child after being nominated by her father, who also lives with a disability.

Chloe as a child with her mum

The turbulent early life meant Chloe went to six different primary schools and five secondary schools – and had all but ruled out going to university.

But then she chanced upon the Foundation in Arts and Social Sciences course at Bristol. “It was a wonderful course,” she said. It was so wholesome, I really found my feet again.”

Her course included an exchange year in Michigan, USA, which Chloe describes as “mind-blowing” and the best experience of her life.

“I was walking to campus one day and I had to stop and think ‘I’m living on a different continent, 3,500 miles away from the family I’ve been looking after... It made me realise there are opportunities beyond being at home.”

Now 24, she is working as a supply teacher before doing a teacher training course to become a secondary school maths teacher Her ambition is to help pupils “by being the person I needed when I was younger”.

Chloe’s proud family attended her graduation ceremony. “Dad was more excited for graduation than I was. I’m the first person in my family to go to university and he just thinks it’s amazing,” she said.

“I’m really pleased I ended up where I am. I kept stumbling until I landed. It’s been the most ridiculous, crazy journey. Eight years ago I genuinely didn’t think I’d end up anywhere. For so long it felt like the system was against me.

“I feel privileged to be in the position I’m in.”

Dr Gernot Klantschnig, Associate Professor in International Criminology, said: “Chloe has shown unbelievable determination, maturity and dedication to her studies since the start, and she managed this all despite the difficulties she has faced.”

Senior Criminology lecturer Dr Natasha Mulvihill said Chloe was an “articulate, critically engaged student” who had “an insight and maturity beyond her years”.