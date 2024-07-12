Milton Keynes Subway branches bag-uette top scores in latest round of hygiene inspections

Display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England. Photo: Victoria Jones

It is good news for Subway fans in Milton Keynes as six of its branches achieve top ratings from hygiene inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the outlets, which are classed in its ‘takeaway’ category, all bagged a top score of five – meaning ‘very good’.

The branches include:

• Subway at 18 The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on May 15

• Subway at 1 Station Road, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

• Subway at 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 12

• Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

It means that of Milton Keynes's 260 similar establishments with ratings, 170 (65 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is set out in law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. These standards include handling of food, how food is stored and prepared and cleanliness of facilities.