Milton Keynes supermarket launches unique partnership with NETFLIX

George at Asda has partnered with Netflix to offer a range of fashion and lifestyle products.

There will be footwear, accessories, stationary, mugs and board games available for fans of Netflix’s original series, including Squid Games, Money Heist and Stranger Things.

Within Asda’s Bletchley store there will be a flagship concession customers can enjoy a “more immersive experience”. This will include Netflix branded changing rooms.

George senior buying director Scott Macrae told the Retail Gazette this week: “We are extremely excited to have launched our partnership with Netflix. We know that George is an important destination for customers looking to buy licensed product and Netflix has a broad range of properties that appeal to all the family.