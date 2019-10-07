Milton Keynes supports NHS mental health campaign

Health bosses in Milton Keynes are supporting the Every Mind Matters campaign to encourage the public to be more aware of their mental health.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) with the help of Public Health England is helping residents discover simple steps to look after their mental health and wellbeing.

Every Mind Matters offers a range of useful resources that help spot the signs of common mental health concerns, provides practical self-care tips and guidance and, importantly, explains when to seek further support.

It also has a free NHS-approved online tool on the Every Mind Matters website, which helps people build an action plan to deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, improve their sleep and help them feel more in control.

Dr Nicola Smith, GP and chairman at NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “We all have times when life gets on top of us. But there are simple things you can do to look after yourself.

“Every Mind Matters can help you deal with stress and anxiety, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control. Start taking care of your mental health with Every Mind Matters and create your action plan.”

To learn more about how to look after your mental health and create your own action plan, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/