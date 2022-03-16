Milton Keynes survives 69-branch cull of HSBC banks

The HSBC bank in Central Milton Keynes has escaped closure as the company prepares to shut down 69 other branches nationally.

Located in Midsummer Place shopping centre, it is the only surviving HSBC in MK.

The branch in Bletchley closed down in 2017, when the company said footfall into the bank had reduced dramatically.

HSBC bank

The latest list of 69 closures comes after 82 HSBC branches were shut in January last year because more and more customers are choosing to bank online.

A spokesman said: “Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we’ll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”