Milton Keynes takeaway given ZERO food hygiene rating

MK Punjabi Samosa and Sweets has been told “urgent improvement is necessary” after being handed a ZERO food hygiene rating.

The takeaway at 180 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, was given the minimum score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Food Standards Agency says when a business is given a zero-rating it means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Do you check food hygiene ratings before you eat?

To receive a zero rating a business has to be seen to be almost totally non-compliant.

The MK Citizen contacted MK Punjabi Samosa and Sweets and a spokesperson vehemently denied that the store was given a zero rating.

The listing on the FSA website

While accepting that the business in Bletchley was inspected in July, the spokesperson said it received a rating of two, rather than the lowest available mark.

The spokesperson said the business is due for reassessment on 14 September and the business will be contacting the Food Standards Agency instructing the Government body to change the rating showing on its website.

No other venue in Milton Keynes is listed as having a zero rating on the Food Standards Agency website.