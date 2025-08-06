Milton Keynes takeaway restaurant given very low food hygiene rating following inspection
Plus 234 at 21 Darin Court on Crownhill has this week been handed a one-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency following a visit on July 1.
This rating means major improvements are necessary in the establishment’s hygiene standards and suggests significant issues in food handling practices, cleanliness or food safety management systems.
Plus 234 is a speciality Nigerian restaurant that delivers all over Milton Keynes.
The new score that of Milton Keynes's 262 takeaways with ratings, 177 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.