Milton Keynes takeaway told it requires major improvement as Food Standards Agency releases latest hygiene ratings
The MKFried Chicken takeaway, based on Yearlstone Square in Ashland, has been rated as one star, meaning major improvement is required.
In other ratings, Annie’s Jerk That Makes You Twerk, based at Stanier House on Wetherburn Court in Bletchley, was given four out of five stars, while Amazing Grains, based at Interchange Park on Howard Way in Newport Pagnell, was given a rating of three stars.
The Whisk Kitchen & Bar Ltd, based on the High Street in Woburn Sands, was awarded a four-star rating, with the same four-star grading given to Selo, based at Kents Hill Business Park on Timbold Drive.
A three-star rating was handed out to Muratis Pizzeria, based at St John Street in Newport Pagnell.
Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.
This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.
Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.