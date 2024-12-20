Two Milton Keynes takeaways have been told to improve, following the release of the latest food hygiene ratings awarded to restaurants, cafes and canteens across the city by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The Royal Wok, a takeaway based at Unit 5 at Summerson Court in Bleak Hall, was given a rating of two following an inspection last month, meaning that some improvement is necessary.

The same rating of two stars was also handed to a second takeaway Dragon Boat, which is based at 8 Duncombe Street in Bletchley.

A third takeaway, Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza, based at 16 Heathfields in Stacey Bushes, was given a rating of three stars, meaning that hygiene standards at the premises are satisfactory.

Meanwhile, The Sandwich Shack, a takeaway based at 27 High Street in Newport Pagnell, was given a rating of four stars, meaning hygiene standards at the premises are good.

In other ratings, the Costa Coffee branch based at 33 Market Place in Olney was handed a four-star grading.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.