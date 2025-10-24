Milton Keynes taxi driver fined and issued with penalty points for illegally picking up passengers
Loay Khojali was fined £1,111 and received six DVLA penalty points after being caught out during a test purchase operation run by Milton Keynes City Council.
Khojali approached council staff on the High Street in Stony Stratford and asked if they needed a taxi, before driving them to the Xscape building in Milton Keynes for £15 without a legal booking.
At a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court Khojali pleaded guilty to touting, illegally plying for hire and driving without insurance.
Buckinghamshire Council is now reviewing his private hire licence.
Cabinet member for regulatory affairs at Milton Keynes City Council Mick Legg said: “This case sends a clear message that we take public safety very seriously.
“Private hire drivers must follow the law and only accept pre-booked journeys.
“We’ll continue to work hard to protect residents and visitors in our city.”