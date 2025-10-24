Milton Keynes taxi driver fined and issued with penalty points for illegally picking up passengers

A taxi driver has been fined and issued with penalty points for illegally picking up passengers in Milton Keynes

A Milton Keynes taxi driver has been fined and issued with penalty points after being found guilty of illegally picking up passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loay Khojali was fined £1,111 and received six DVLA penalty points after being caught out during a test purchase operation run by Milton Keynes City Council.

Khojali approached council staff on the High Street in Stony Stratford and asked if they needed a taxi, before driving them to the Xscape building in Milton Keynes for £15 without a legal booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court Khojali pleaded guilty to touting, illegally plying for hire and driving without insurance.

Buckinghamshire Council is now reviewing his private hire licence.

Cabinet member for regulatory affairs at Milton Keynes City Council Mick Legg said: “This case sends a clear message that we take public safety very seriously.

“Private hire drivers must follow the law and only accept pre-booked journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll continue to work hard to protect residents and visitors in our city.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.