Milton Keynes taxi driver punished for refusing to allow an assistance dog in his cab

A private hire driver has been prosecuted and fined for refusing to allow an assistance dog in his cab.

Ahmed Mahmed, from Parsons Crescent in Shenely Lodge, left the dog and its owner stranded by his actions and a complaint was made to Milton Keynes City Council.

The council launched an investigation and took Mahmed to Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrates found him guilty however, and he was fined £135 and ordered to pay £492 costs plus a £54 victim surcharge.

His licence will now be reviewed by MKCC to consider whether he can continue to be a cab driver.

The offence happened in January 2023, the court heard.

Cllr Paul Trendall, the Cabinet member responsible for Taxi Licensing said he hoped the prosecution would act as a warning to other cab drivers.

He said: “Licenced drivers must comply with the Equality Act. This driver left a person stranded with an assistance dog which clearly put their safety at risk.

“This case will hopefully send a powerful message to the licensed trade and clearly shows the consequences that await any licenced driver who fails to follow Equality laws.

People that use assistance dogs have important rights under the Equality Act of 2010. The law protects people with disabilities to ensure that they can enjoy the same rights as everyone else to use the services supplied by shops, banks, hotels, libraries, pubs, taxis and restaurants.