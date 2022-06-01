Milton Keynes teacher, 43, struck off for sending messages of a sexual nature to former pupil

Aldo Olivieri was a member of staff at Milton Keynes Academy and this month appeared before a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

He admitted sending a messages via Facebook Messenger to a former female pupil at the Leadenhall school between October 2019 and February 2020,

At first the messages were harmless, but around January 2020 they “became more flirtatious and then of a sexual nature”, the panel’s report states.

Dr Olivier taught at Milton Keynes Academy

Screenshots of Dr Olivieri’s alleged messages were posted on social media and seen by other pupils and parents at the academy.

The panel was given examples of his words, which included: "Oh, I love when a lady has a high sex drive”, “You got a nice rack to die for”, “I'm into old fashioned sex lol” and “Would love to have my face buried in those melons."

One message read: “I mean hypothetically we ever f****d" or words to that effect.

Dr Olivieri admitted this was conduct which could bring the profession into disrepute but disputed it could amount to unacceptable professional conduct, as it occurred outside of the school environment.

The panel heard the girl, described as Miss A, had been taught by Dr Olivieri previously. Another pupil, known as Miss B, was still at the school and was concerned about the impact this situation might have on her in terms of her academic performance, as she was taught by Dr Olivieri.

"A number of other pupils and parents also saw the sexualised messages which had been posted on social media and their reaction to learning this was described... as very difficult for the school to manage.,” the panel’s report states,

It adds: “A number of parents contacted the school by phone on the morning of 24 February 2020, concerned by what they had... One parent said they would remove their child from the school if the teacher remained. Staff members also raised concerns about the impact this would have...”

The panel found Dr Olivieri was guilty of conduct that may bring the teaching profession into disrepute and was in breach of the school e-safety policy and code of conduct.

They also accepted his messages were “sexually motivated”.

However, the panel decided that there was a strong public interest consideration in retaining the teacher in the profession, since no doubt had been cast upon his “abilities as

an educator” and he was still able to make a “valuable contribution”.

They said he had given evidence of steps he’d taken to ensure such behaviour would not happen again.

The panel therefore recommended to the Secretary of State that no prohibition order should be imposed.

But the Secretary of State’s representatives disagreed, stating: “Due to the seriousness of the findings, which involved sending messages to a former pupil for sexual gratification... the panel could have given greater weight to the negative impact on the public’s perception of the profession.”

The Secretary of State ruled that Dr Aldo be prohibited from teaching indefinitely.

He can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until 2024 at the earliest.