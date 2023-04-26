Milton Keynes teacher says achieving her writing dream has 'changed her life'

A secondary school teacher from Milton Keynes says becoming a published author has changed her life.

Maaya Brooker, who teaches at Shenley Brook End School, wrote her first book – The Danger Kids and the Haunted House – during lockdown. The story was inspired by stories Maaya and her daughter would invent about her friendship circle – a.k.a ‘The Danger Kids’- during their daily walks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The book – which has since won an award – includes 10 stories with characters based on her daughter and her three best friends.

Maaya with her second book 'Within These Walls'.

Maaya said: “My daughter and her friends loved the book and were really happy that the illustrator was able to create such likeness in the cover. They loved having their names and some of their personalities written into the book. The parents loved it too and each of her friends were given a story that was specifically ‘theirs’, and this matched who they were in this too.”

The author went on to write and publish a second fiction book called ‘Within These Walls’ which deals with adult themes of emotional abuse and the taboo of divorce in Indian culture. The book was inspired by true accounts of hidden abuse shared with Maaya over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although writing has been a life-long dream, becoming a published author, has been life-altering for the English teacher.

She told the Citizen: “I have managed to get a Gold Wizard Book prize for The Danger Kids and this has had such a positive impact on my life – it has propelled my passion for writing. My life has changed for the better in some aspects - I have been on the radio talking about my women’s fiction book and I have had the confidence to apply for prizes and competitions too.”

And Maaya’s books have not only had a positive impact on herself but on her young readers too. During her school author visits, Maaya encourages them to read her Danger Kids book and has even set a competition for them to invent a character to be included in her second instalment, set in a travelling circus, along with a credit.

She explained: “For those children reading The Danger Kids, I have been told that it’s helped many who find reading difficult - I have used dyslexia-friendly font - and it has encouraged reluctant readers to grab it and have a go because it’s spooky silly fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With my author visits, I have encouraged children to take part in the character competition for my next book and some have gone out and read my book as well has gone home to write their own stories.

“I think just the love and excitement of reading books is something I have tried to put out there and encourage children to experience. There is a book for everyone.”

Alongside teaching, Maaya is continuing to pursue her dreams of being an established author and is currently working on her latest Danger Kids instalment and an adult thriller.