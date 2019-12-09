Milton Keynes teenager in chance of a lifetime Tanzania appeal

A young student needs your help to tackle charitable life-changing work in Tanzania.

Bex Halfacre-Smith, of Deanshanger, plans to travel with Camps International and her school to Tanzania for a month or charitable project work.

Bex and her mum Nicky

The 13-year-old Elizabeth Woodville School pupil needs to raise as much of the £4,520 costs as she can - and she's already got lots of ideas.

"I’m organising various fundraising activities. My mum is helping me by starting up a home business and donating all profits to my fundraiser," said the year 9 pupil.

"Together, we are selling beauty products, handwriting personalised letters from Santa, doing a sponsored bike ride and organising quizzes."

Bex hopes the money raised will go some way towards the funds needed to travel in 2021, as well as help her carry out her project work, which will include community development work, wildlife conservation, environmental conservation and a personal challenge – learning to scuba dive in open water.

"I am really excited about the events planned and all the money I am going to raise for my trip to Tanzania, it’s a chance of a lifetime," said Bex, who is also an army cadet.

"I’ll get to experience not only a different country but a different culture, a completely different way of life. And will be helping to improve living conditions for the people I will meet and be living with.

"We will be working on environmental issues as well as educational and personal ones. Learning to dive is a massive bonus," she added.

If you want to help Bex get to Tanzania, visit here or here

For further information about Camps International click here