A 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes who went missing three weeks ago has been found say police.

Abdinasir Mohamed, pictured, was reported missing on September 12 and police had repeatedly appealed for the public's help in tracking him down.

Thames Valley Police

In a brief statement, Thames Valley Police said: "We are pleased to say that a boy who was reported missing from Bletchley has been found.

"Thank you to the media and public for sharing the appeal."