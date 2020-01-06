Milton Keynes teenager wins praise for initiative to avoid the 'bank of mum and dad'

A 17-year-old job seeker who advertised his skills on social media to avoid the 'bank of mum and dad' has made a massive impression in a quiet town.

The teenager put a lengthy post on the Olney Noticeboard Facebook page asking for part time work.

The teenager is keen to work

He wrote: “I am a 17 year old lad looking for a part time job around doing my A-levels. I am an extremely hard worker, I have common sense and I am willing to prove myself in a trial.

“I have a CV and references available and have previous work experience.”

The lad said he had experience of cutting grass, fencing and painting for people and he frequently helps his dad and grandad with plumbing, electrics decorating, woodwork and metal work.

He added: “I have done a paper round for years, and worked as a yard hand for a local company when they are busy... I worked on a local farm through the summer.”

The teenager concluded: “The bank of mum and dad are now only open part time and I have a car to run and would like a bit of money in my pocket.

“Eventually I want to be an engineer or a doctor but I am literally open to anything in the meantime, so if you have a part time job going, or know of any (weekends, some afternoons or some evenings) and willing to take a chance on me, please contact me. I am confident you would not be disappointed and if I’m rubbish don’t pay me!”

the post attracted dozens of comments from people full of praise.

One said: “What a brilliant post .... you will go far with an attitude like yours.”

Another wrote: “What an enterprising young man, I wish you luck in finding part time employment. With your ‘can do’ attitude you will go far... All the other people young and less young looking for work need to pay attention to you.”

The boy himself posted a grateful follow up yesterday.

He wrote: “I have posted this on a number of groups and I cannot believe how many people have replied or messaged me with ideas and offers. There are too many to reply to today but I will reply to everybody over the next few days. Please keep them coming though. I have a feeling I will be employed again soon. Thank you very much. “