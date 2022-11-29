Milton Keynes Tesco shoppers urged to buy extra and donate food to charity this week
The move is part of the UK’s biggest ever initiative to feed the hungry
Tesco shoppers in Milton Keynes are being urged to support UK’s biggest food drive at the end of this week;
The 10th annual Tesco Food Collection will takes place in every Tesco store between Thursday December 1 and Saturday December 3.
It comes as charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare expect to provide food to 1.2 million hungry people in the UK this winter.
During the collection, shoppers are encouraged to donate long-life food items at their local Tesco store. These donations will enable food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide emergency parcels to people in crisis and they will also help FareShare supplement fresh food donations to thousands of frontline charities.
The items most needed by local food banks and charities will be highlighted in each store, and shoppers at large stores will also be able to pick up pre-filled donation bags containing items that food banks and local charities have chosen.
Over the three days, Tesco customers can also round up their bill at the till to make a small donation to the charities or donate Clubcard vouchers online, with Tesco matching their value.
Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said: “Our customers have been incredibly generous during our decade-long partnership with the charities and have helped to donate more than 100 million meals’ worth of food to date.
“This is going to be a difficult winter for food banks and charities and every can, packet or jar our customers donate to this weekend’s Tesco Food Collection will make a difference. We will top up all those donations with 20% in cash to support the charities.”
Lindsay Boswell CBE, Chief Executive at FareShare, said: “This event is crucial in helping to collect long-life food and we are immensely grateful to Tesco for their continued support which will help us to continue getting food where it is most needed.”
She added: "If you’re able to donate just one item at your local store, you’ll be helping to provide a meal for someone facing economic hardship this winter.”