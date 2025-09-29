Milton Keynes ‘the perfect place to carry on building more new homes’ says Labour Party taskforce
The announcement, which coincides with the ongoing Labour Party Conference, comes after the taskforce was formed by the party last year with the target of delivering an additional 1.5 million new homes by the end of the Parliament.
In January 1967, a formal new town designation order was made covering an area of more than 20,000 acres in North Buckinghamshire, which once constructed became known as Milton Keynes.
In its 135-page report, published on Sunday September 28, the taskforce recommends the Government selects its next generation of new towns from 12 locations.
The eighth location listed is Milton Keynes, which is recommended as a renewed town, which the report says should “reinvigorate the city centre and expand to the city periphery whilst reshaping the way people travel, by delivering a Mass Rapid Transit system.”
Milton Keynes City Council is set to work with the Government over the coming months to progress and develop a business case, before a final decision on sites is made.
Reacting to the news leader of the city council Pete Marland said: “The announcement that Milton Keynes could be part of the next generation of new towns is a massive opportunity for our city.
“We know here that to do growth well, it needs to be done properly.
“We welcome the change to discuss investment in a new public transport system, more affordable homes and more powers to deliver community infrastructure with the Government, and will be working hard to get started as quickly as possible.”