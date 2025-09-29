Milton Keynes has been identified as the “perfect place to carry on building more new homes” by the Labour Party’s New Town Taskforce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement, which coincides with the ongoing Labour Party Conference, comes after the taskforce was formed by the party last year with the target of delivering an additional 1.5 million new homes by the end of the Parliament.

In January 1967, a formal new town designation order was made covering an area of more than 20,000 acres in North Buckinghamshire, which once constructed became known as Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its 135-page report, published on Sunday September 28, the taskforce recommends the Government selects its next generation of new towns from 12 locations.

Milton Keynes has been identified by a Government taskforce as one of 12 locations across the country where new homes should be built

The eighth location listed is Milton Keynes, which is recommended as a renewed town, which the report says should “reinvigorate the city centre and expand to the city periphery whilst reshaping the way people travel, by delivering a Mass Rapid Transit system.”

Milton Keynes City Council is set to work with the Government over the coming months to progress and develop a business case, before a final decision on sites is made.

Reacting to the news leader of the city council Pete Marland said: “The announcement that Milton Keynes could be part of the next generation of new towns is a massive opportunity for our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know here that to do growth well, it needs to be done properly.

“We welcome the change to discuss investment in a new public transport system, more affordable homes and more powers to deliver community infrastructure with the Government, and will be working hard to get started as quickly as possible.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.