Milton Keynes Theatre apologises to all the people who turned up hoping to see the Carpenters Story last night
The show was cancelled - but the audience was not told
Hundreds of customers who bought tickets to see the Carpenters Story last night were NOT told the show had been postponed, MK Theatre has admitted.
The Citizen published a story earlier today how the people turned up to find the theatre locked and in darkness.
This afternoon a spokesman for MK Theatre apologised and said its "communication processes" will be reviewed in light of the king-size blunder.
The spokesman said: "We are very sorry that customers who had booked tickets for The Carpenters Story on Sunday 15th August arrived at the theatre without being notified of the show’s postponement.
"Milton Keynes Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group wholeheartedly apologise for this error and for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.
"We always endeavour to notify our customers as soon as any changes to our programme occur. In light of the situation last night, we are investigating what happened and are reviewing our communication processes for postponed and cancelled performances. We will be emailing all affected ticket holders over the next few days."
The new date for the show is October 13.