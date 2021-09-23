Milton Keynes Theatre launches discount scheme for teachers, NHS workers and other local heroes

Milton Keynes Theatre has launched a Local Heroes initiative, which offers a 25% discount on tickets for local heroes and their families or friends.

People who qualify include NHS workers, teachers, emergency service workers, armed forces and social workers. They can book up to four tickets at a time.

Theatre Director Emma Sullivan said: “We are delighted to be launching this brand-new scheme. There couldn't be a better time to thank and give back to our local heroes for their hard work and tireless dedication to the local community.”

The offer, which applies to a list of shows, was created as a way of saying thank you to those who dedicate their lives to helping others, she said. And theatre bosses hoping the heroes will take advantage of the offer to enjoy trips out on their well-earned nights or afternoons off.

The first show to offer the discount will be international circus company The 7 Fingers and their performance of Passagers, which is visiting Milton Keynes for two nights only on September 24 and 25.

It will also be available for a line-up of shows across the theatre’s autumn season and beyond, including musicals, dramas, ballet and the annual Christmas pantomime.

Eligible bookers can even enjoy a discounted night at the opera when Glyndebourne bring their trio of productions to Milton Keynes on November 10 to November 12.