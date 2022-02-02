Milton Keynes Theatre offers FREE tickets to see Peppa Pig, Jersey Boys or Chicago shows next month

Milton Keynes Theatre is offering 2-for-1 tickets for performances of shows including Jersey Boys, Chicago and Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever.

The offer applies throughout March and has been funded by the National Lottery as part of the Love Your Local Theatre campaign.

Supported by TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage Kimberley Walsh, the campaign encourages the public to support local theatres as they recover from the pandemic.

There's a buy one get one free offer on all Peppa Pig tickets at Mk Theatre

The buy one get one free promotion is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a National Lottery ticket.

The theatre tickets are available to purchase from today here.

Kimberley said: "We are so privileged to have so many incredible theatres and entertainment venues across the UK. I have been lucky enough to perform in many of them. Without our local theatres, the face of UK entertainment would look very different and it's amazing The National Lottery is providing £2 million to support them. The entertainment industry was particularly impacted by the pandemic, and that's why the Love Your Local Theatre campaign is so important in supporting their recovery."

Stephanie Sirr, President of UK Theatre, said: "We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale. We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond. After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work!"

Chicago

Sir Matthew Bourne, Choreographer and Artistic Director of New Adventures, said: "My dance-theatre company New Adventures prides itself on being truly national, and touring is built into the fabric of what we do. As we continue on our current UK tour of Nutcracker!, visiting theatres across the country, I am reminded of how vitally important it is that we celebrate and protect our much-loved regional venues, especially during this crucial time for the theatre industry as it begins a long recovery from the ravages of the pandemic. I support the Love Your Local Theatre campaign, and hope it helps bring as many people as possible back to their local theatres for the thrill of live performance."

Jersey Boys runs at Mk Theatre from Tuesday March 1 to Wednesday March 2, while Chicago runs from March to March 10