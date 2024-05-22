Milton Keynes Therapy Centre appeals for help itself after 31 years of helping others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A therapy centre that has proved a vital lifeline for hundreds of local people is in need of some aid itself.

MK Therapy Centre opened in 1993 as a charity and limited company dedicated to helping people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

But over the years it has expanded to welcome adults and children with a variety of medical conditions, such as ME, fibromyalgia, , emotional/mental health issues, arthritis, cerebral palsy, stroke, diabetes, autism, and cancer.

Also, since the Covid pandemic, the centre has seen an influx of users suffering with Long Covid symptoms.

MK Therapy Centre volunteers and visitors pictured at the recent 31st open day

It offers a range of services not widely available on the NHS. These include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which involves breathing pure medical grade oxygen in a pressurised environment,

Run primarily by a team of volunteers, the centre employs the services of professionally trained therapists offering different therapies. It also has links with professional sports clubs who send their players for HBOT, which can help to speed up recovery from various injuries.

But such is the demand for its services that it is rapidly outgrowing its base in Hollin Lane, Stacey Bushes, and is in urgent need of a new location.

The place must be suitable for the the oxygen chamber and client parking and it is estimated the move alone would cost a minimum of £200K.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn, attended the recent 31st open day of the centre. She said: “The charity has out grown its location and the building is not fit for purpose.”

Meanwhile, volunteer Chris Warburton believes her MS would have left her in a wheelchair today had she she had not had started weekly oxygenating therapy there 25 year ago.

Another volunteer, Claire Boreham-Hill, was diagnosed with MS at just 21. Today she is 43 and believes the treatment has kept her mobile and positive, able to live the full life she has today.

The centre’s patron, retired consultant physician, Dr Vasco Fernandes, said: “This treatment doesn’t involve any pills or tablets with side effects or addictions. The treatment is enabling people to be part of the community.”

The two city MPS are fans of the facility, with MP for MK South, Iain Stewart, saying: “The MS Therapy Centre not only helps those with MS but can provide holistic treatment for other health conditions so I would encourage anyone to get in touch to see how they can be supported.”

Ben Everitt, MP for MK North said: “I love attending the MS Therapy Centre Open Day every year - it’s a wonderful celebration of all the volunteers who do such incredible work for local people with acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions.

“They are always looking for funding and volunteers so if you can offer any help I’d really urge you to get in touch and support an organisation which is truly making a difference to the lives of local people.”

Other therapies offered include massage, ultrasound, reflexology, reiki and chiropody.