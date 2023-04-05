Milton Keynes TikTok star shows how it's possible to fly to Spain and buy a pint - all for less than a £15 pack of Estrella in the UK
Savvy Callum wants to share how he did it
A Milton Keynes Tiktokker has shared how he flew to Spain to sip a pint in the sun for less than the cost of a pack of lager in Morrisions.]
Callum Ryan, 22, spotted a box of 12 Spanish Estrella lagers for £15 in his local supermarket.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He set himself the challenge of getting a sunnier pint for less.
First Callum snapped up a £10 flight from London Stansted to Ibiza Airport with Ryanair. Once he landed in Ibiza, he went to Rita's Cantina and bought a pint of Estrella, which cost him €4 (£3.49).
Callum, a content creator who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, shares his budget travel adventure in a video here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: "I wanted to show how it could be done.
"It also shows that a big night out could be a nice weekend away. There is nothing like travelling the world. I had no idea about how cheap you could travel - I have been recommending it to everyone."
Callum stayed overnight and flew back on March 28. But his hotel cost €60 and his flight back was another £10, meaning his entire trip cost less than £100.
It is not the first time Callum has pulled a stunt like this. Earlier this year, he shared with TikTok followers how he flew to Italy to eat pizza for less than the price of a Domino's takeaway.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He paid £8 for a last-minute ticket to Milan and forked out less than a tenner on a pizza, while receiving a complimentary glass of prosecco and pesto pizza roll.
A medium pizza from Domino’s in Milton Keynes would have set him back £19.99 plus delivery costs, he said.
Callum started his social media action as a vlogger at the age of 16. In 2020 he pulled a clever stunt when he pretended to be on Love Island and created photos and content as though he was entering the famous villa. The trick fooled thousands of people.
He did to to prove the “dubious power” of social media, he said.