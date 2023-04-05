A Milton Keynes Tiktokker has shared how he flew to Spain to sip a pint in the sun for less than the cost of a pack of lager in Morrisions.]

Callum Ryan, 22, spotted a box of 12 Spanish Estrella lagers for £15 in his local supermarket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He set himself the challenge of getting a sunnier pint for less.

Callum Ryan enjoyed his budget pint in the Spanish sunshine

First Callum snapped up a £10 flight from London Stansted to Ibiza Airport with Ryanair. Once he landed in Ibiza, he went to Rita's Cantina and bought a pint of Estrella, which cost him €4 (£3.49).

Callum, a content creator who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, shares his budget travel adventure in a video here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "I wanted to show how it could be done.

"It also shows that a big night out could be a nice weekend away. There is nothing like travelling the world. I had no idea about how cheap you could travel - I have been recommending it to everyone."

Callum stayed overnight and flew back on March 28. But his hotel cost €60 and his flight back was another £10, meaning his entire trip cost less than £100.

It is not the first time Callum has pulled a stunt like this. Earlier this year, he shared with TikTok followers how he flew to Italy to eat pizza for less than the price of a Domino's takeaway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He paid £8 for a last-minute ticket to Milan and forked out less than a tenner on a pizza, while receiving a complimentary glass of prosecco and pesto pizza roll.

A medium pizza from Domino’s in Milton Keynes would have set him back £19.99 plus delivery costs, he said.

Callum started his social media action as a vlogger at the age of 16. In 2020 he pulled a clever stunt when he pretended to be on Love Island and created photos and content as though he was entering the famous villa. The trick fooled thousands of people.