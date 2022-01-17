Milton Keynes to celebrate 55th birthday on Sunday

A programme of online events and activities has been launched today to celebrate Milton Keynes’ 55th birthday.

MK officially reaches the milestone on Sunday.

It was on January 23 1967 when the formal new town designation order was made by the government to build a huge development on an area that was then developed was largely farmland and villages.

Milton Keynes is 55 years old on Sunday

This week MK Council and its cultural partners have planned film screenings, exhibits, stories and other activities to mark the occassion.

These have been organised by Living Archive MK, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre (MKCDC), Pooleyville and many others.

The events include a ‘Homeworld at 40’ celebration and new a digital exhibition called Designed for Living, which highlights some of the thousands of slides and photographic prints captured during the development of MK.

On Saturday 22 January, invited guests will watch the first showing of the Junior Filmmakers ‘Living Heritage’ film premiere.

Cllr Robin Bradburn, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Culture at MK Council said: “The online programme is a great opportunity for residents of all ages to celebrate our rich and diverse heritage, while also supporting MK’s fantastic grassroots cultural organisations. Please get involved and celebrate all that we love about our great city.”

You can check out the full list of activities and events here.