Milton Keynes to gain another MP as constituency boundaries are reviewed

A review of Parliamentary constituencies is set to bring big changes to Milton Keynes

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) review was launched in January and aims to make the 650 seats across the UK roughly equal in terms of population size.

The biggest proposed change for MK is in Bletchley, where voters would be grouped in with the town of Buckingham to make the Buckingham and Bletchley Constituency.

The proposed new constituency would span Bletchley and Buckingham

Confusingly, this means the seat would span two local authorities - Milton Keynes Council and Buckinghamshire Council.

The Buckingham constituency's current MP is Greg Smith, who is a Conservative.

Change will be also afoot in MK North, where Tory Ben Everritt is the current MP. This constituency would "gain" Stony Stratford also change its name to the Newport Pagnell Constituency, according to the 2023 Review of Parliamentary constituencies proposals.

But Milton Keynes South, where the current MP is Iain Stewart, would change its name to Milton Keynes Borough. It will lose parts of Bletchley to the new third constituency, though it will gain some other These include Central Milton Keynes, Campbell Park and Broughton.

None of the changes would take place until 2023 and people are invited to submit their comments about the boundary proposals here as part of an eight week consultation process.