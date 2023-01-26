Milton Keynes to get brand new 'place of safety' unit for people in mental health crisis

The government has agreed to build a new ‘place of safety’ mental health unit for people in crisis in Milton Keynes.

The location of the new unit has not yet been divulged and neither has the timescale of building.

But today the news that the go-ahead has been given has been welcomed by city MPs Ben Everitt MP And Iain Stewart.

The new mental health unit will help people in crisis

They say it is part of the latest investment from the Conservative Government into healthcare in Milton Keynes.

The two MPs have been lobbying the government to secure healthcare funding for Milton Keynes and over the last few years it has received funding for the new Maple Centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital, a new mobile breast cancer screening unit to help improve cancer outcomes and secured investment for the proposed £200 million Women and Children's Hospital.

The latest project will see funding for a new health-based 'place of safety' suite in Milton Keynes for those suffering a mental health emergency. It will better support people experiencing – or at risk of experiencing – mental health crises to receive care and support in more appropriate settings outside of A&E, helping to ease pressures facing the NHS.

Improvements to NHS 111 and crisis phone lines will also be rolled out as part of the wider £150 million of government funding into care for mental health, say the MPs.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: "I've met with local mental health charities across Milton Keynes including YiS Young People's Mental Health and Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support so I know just how important this new facility will be for our city.

"I'm delighted the Conservative Government is again investing in healthcare in Milton Keynes following the opening of the Maple Centre last year, the new mobile breast cancer screening unit which is on the way, and of course the planned Women and Children's Hospital which I'm continuing to work hard on to get a shovel in the ground."

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I am passionate about ensuring those who need or want access to mental health services can do so to get the right care and support.

“That is why I welcome the brilliant news that this Conservative Government will be funding a brand new mental health facility in Milton Keynes.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “People in mental health crisis deserve compassionate care in a safe and appropriate setting. Too often, they end up in A&E when they should be receiving specialist treatment elsewhere.

“This important funding will make sure they get the help they need, while easing pressures on emergency departments and freeing up staff time – which is a huge priority for the government this winter.”

With planned projects located across the country, the 150 schemes support the wider government commitment to level up mental health and wellbeing across the country – including some of the most deprived local authority areas in England.