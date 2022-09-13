Milton Keynes to host special service on Sunday in memory of the Queen, it is announced

The civic service will be this Sunday (September 18) at 1pm at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Central Milton Keynes.

It will be led by Rev Ernesto Lozada-Uzuriaga with the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, who is the Bishop of Buckingham.

As space at the Church is limited, the service will also be live streamed. More details and a link to watch the live stream are here.

A commemorative service for the Queen will be held in MK on September 18

The Chapel at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone has a book of condolence for Her Majesty and it is open daily for people to sign.

Another book of condolence is at the council’s civic offices at CMK, while a third is sited in the guest lounge at centre:mk.

Alternatively, people can sign the official online book of condolence on the Royal Family’s website here. A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity

Meanwhile people are invited to lay flowers for the Queen at The Rose memorial in Campbell Park, where there is already a huge display of tributes.

People are asked to remove any plastic wrappers from flowers before laying them, while candles and Chinese lanterns are banned for environmental reasons.

Flags at the Milton Keynes City Council Civic offices, which were opened by the Queen in 1979, were flown at half mast after the Queen’s death.