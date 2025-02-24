Milton Keynes is set to become a beacon for neurodiversity awareness with the launch of The Umbrella Project, the largest art installation of its kind in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artwork, to be completed at the city shopping centre, will consisit of almost 400 brightly-coloured umbrella suspended in the air.

It will be launched with an opening ceremony on Saturday March 15 in Midsummer Place shopping centre. And it promises a “stunning display” of umbrellas that span the width and breadth of the centre’s Boulevard – a space that is more than 43 metres long and 20 metres wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of umbrellas in various colours symbolise the wide spectrum of neurodivergent experiences, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more. Each umbrella represents a unique way of thinking, learning, and interacting with the world.

The art installation will feature 400 umbrellas at Milton Keynes city centre

As such, The Umbrella Project is designed to position Milton Keynes as a city that backs the wider social movement towards more understanding, acceptance and celebration of neurodiversity.

At its heart, The Umbrella Project aims to address this disparity by changing the narrative, challenging misconceptions and promoting a more inclusive society.

The project's location at Midsummer Place, provides a prominent and visually stunning space for the 6 month-long display. This will allow for maximum impact and visibility and we are incredibly grateful for their support in hosting this ambitious display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be presentations from 10am, followed by performances, activities, a neurodiversity marketplace to discover all the local support available, and displays throughout the day from 11am until 5pm.

The project has been created by local leaders Jane Lambert, Jerry Taylor, Amanda Wright, Adam Moore, Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Sammy King, Lisa Hathway, Jill Farnsworth, Sue Pardy, Gamiel Yafai and Jon Manning and supported by Midsummer Place. Headline sponsors include Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Kuehne+Nagel and Liz Male Consulting Ltd , whileand many other local businesses, organisations and individuals have also contributed.

Organisers say the powerful initiative comes at a critical time. While 96% of employers recognise the benefits of a neurodiversity-affirming workplace, a staggering one in five autistic individuals in the UK remain unemployed. This equates to over 55,000 people in Milton Keynes alone. This stark reality underscores the urgent need for greater acceptance and more inclusive practises.

Jane Lambert, Project Manager, CEO Makewell Clinic, said: “We are excited to bring this fantastic installation to Midsummer Place and to truly highlight the importance of recognising the importance of neurodiversity in a universal art piece. An umbrella provides protection, much like the neurodiversity movement advocates for acceptance, understanding, and inclusion. It signifies creating safe spaces for everyone, regardless of neurological differences. We invite people to visit the centre, experience The Umbrella Project and learn about the neurodivergent community around them. We want to educate, advocate and celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We invite everyone in the Milton Keynes community and beyond to witness this significant event and join us in celebrating neurodiversity.”

The Umbrella Project launch will be supported by the following organisations on the day: The Parks Trust, Harry’s Rainbow, WeMakeFootballers, Diversity Marketplace, MK College, Kuehne+Nagel, DAFS, Willen Hospice, Untangle My String Art, Spectrum CA, MacIntyre, Ride High, Headway, YMCA, Autism Early Support, MK Gallery, Your Space Foundation, MK Council, YMCA, Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Woodlands School, Thames Valley Police, Makewell and Talk Back.