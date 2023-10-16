News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes to prove it CAN break a world record today - and feed hundreds of hungry families as well

The Food Bank is preparing a 10km long line of cans in Campbell Park
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
The MK Can world record attempt is taking place in Campbell Park today (Monday) and members of the public are invited to go along and join the fun.

Organised by the MK Food Bank, the event is described a lifetime chance to put Milton Keynes on the map and get into the Guinness Records Book.

The target is to position 132,000 cans over a 10km line. This will not only smash the current record but will provide over half of the canned food the Food Bank needs to support families and individuals the our local community for an entire year.

The city's Food Bank is attempting to smash the world record for the longest line of cans in Milton Keynes today (Monday)The city's Food Bank is attempting to smash the world record for the longest line of cans in Milton Keynes today (Monday)
The city's Food Bank is attempting to smash the world record for the longest line of cans in Milton Keynes today (Monday)
Hundreds of businesses, community groups, schools, churches and parish councils are all helping by adopting sections of the 10km line, which will wend its way throughout the park.

Between 12.30 and 3.30 people are invited to come and celebrate with the food bank. There will be e live entertainment and food and drink vendors at MK Rose, and you can pick up a map of the route and a limited edition MK Can goody bag.

From there, or from the Pavilion, people can ‘Walk the Line’ of cans and meet the supporter groups, many of whom will have giveaways for people to collect in their bag.

Milton Keynes residents also chance to contribute. They are invited, through a special fundraising page, to fund five, 10 or 20 cans to help spell out a huge ‘MK’ which will be visible from the air in the public zone.

The donations already stand at more than £4,700.

