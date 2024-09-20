Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study by motor-factor delivery partner Gophr has revealed that Milton Keynes is one of the hardest places in the country to get an MOT on your car.

Gophr’s Pressure for Parts research has found that the number of MOT-authorised vehicle testing stations in Britain that can carry out class 4 MOTs (the standard MOT test for most cars) has dropped by 167 in the past 12 months to 22,962.

Excluding London boroughs, Milton Keynes tops the study for the part of the country with most cars per MOT-authorised vehicle testing station (VTS).

Milton Keynes has 3,621.59 cars per VTS, with Swindon in second with 2,753.68 per VTS and Brighton in third place with 2,434.21 cars per VTS.

Milton Keynes sign. Photo: MK Citizen / Jane Russell

Top of the list in terms of London boroughs is Westminster with 12,500 cars per VTS.

If a combined table had been published, Milton Keynes would come in fourth between Kensington & Chelsea and Lambeth.

Strategic account director at Gophr Graham Smith said: ‘Our ‘Pressure for Parts’ research shows that MOT test stations across the UK are under increasing pressure for the second successive year.

‘Not only are we seeing fewer garages that can facilitate such testing, but those same garages are struggling to get the parts they need to get cars back on the road.

‘Efficient and fast delivery of specific car parts is a non-negotiable when it comes to completing work quickly, and on-demand delivery from an outside partner can help to alleviate the mounting pressure on garages and motor factors, especially within these MOT deserts.’