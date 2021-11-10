Milton Keynes town announces Christmas market and free festive day of fun this month

Christmas is coming to Bletchley in style this year with a festive day of free fun for all the family.

On Saturday November 27, Queensway will come alive with a festive market offering hand-crafted gifts and treats, alongside a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

Stanier Square is set to be the entertainment hub of the high street, with live music, dancers and entertainment throughout the day.

The fun day is on November 27

The space will be transformed with hay bale seating, a pop up Gin Bar, cocktails and a converted horse cart pub.

For the children, there will be train rides, igloo snowball fights, Santa’s grotto, a snowboard simulator and a gaming bus.

The event is organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council . They say the festive period is an especially magical time for children - which is why all entertainment and rides are free for families.

The town council has been working with local traders and crafters to organised the festive market, which will have a "fantastic range" of gifts and treats on offer.

Town council chair Cllr Ethaniel Kelly-Wilson said: “The Town Council is delighted to be bringing the festivities back to Bletchley town centre with our biggest event to date. It is a great opportunity to help support the high street, local independent businesses and is a taster of what is to come in the future. We are excited to bring the community together safely and in line with Covid-19 guidelines.”